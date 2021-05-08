Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.65, but opened at $30.00. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 352 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $639,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,196 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 221,019 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.36.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

