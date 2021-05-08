Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 793,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,209. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

YMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,520 over the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

