XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%.

Shares of XOMA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.75. 32,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,199. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $357.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

XOMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

