Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XIACF shares. Citigroup raised Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded Xiaomi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS XIACF opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Xiaomi has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.