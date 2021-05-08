WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

WW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WW International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ WW opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WW International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in WW International in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in WW International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

