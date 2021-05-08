WT Wealth Management Sells 3,275 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WT Wealth Management reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $443.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

