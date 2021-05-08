WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$130.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSP. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$133.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

WSP stock opened at C$127.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$124.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$114.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$80.73 and a 12 month high of C$131.41.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

