Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Reaches $99.35 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $99.35 or 0.00169042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $166.61 million and $17.10 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

