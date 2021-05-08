Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.54

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.75.
Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)
Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.
See Also: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.