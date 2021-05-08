Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.54

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.