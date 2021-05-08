Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price upped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WWW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

NYSE:WWW opened at $44.12 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

