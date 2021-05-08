Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTKWY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

WTKWY stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.903 per share. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.