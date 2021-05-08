Wolfe Research Upgrades Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) to Outperform

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FOUR. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $87.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,957,051 shares of company stock worth $275,561,945. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 814,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after acquiring an additional 773,279 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

