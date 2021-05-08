Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,880.88

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,880.88 ($63.77) and traded as high as GBX 4,962 ($64.83). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 4,903 ($64.06), with a volume of 389,676 shares traded.

WIZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price objective on shares of Wizz Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,688.40 ($61.25).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

The company has a market cap of £5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,872.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,595.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total value of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45). Also, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77).

Wizz Air Company Profile (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.