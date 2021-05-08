Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Barclays

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WING. Wedbush raised their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.75.

WING opened at $146.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.28, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.39.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,368 shares of company stock worth $942,512 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

