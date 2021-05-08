Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post sales of $2.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.00.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $3.56 on Monday, hitting $270.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,422. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $501,539,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,402,000 after acquiring an additional 423,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,429.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 355,966 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

