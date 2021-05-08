William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

UAA stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $2,594,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 2,112.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Under Armour by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

