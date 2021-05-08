WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $15.90 on Thursday. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

