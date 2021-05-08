WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. On average, analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.56 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $319.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

