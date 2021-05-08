Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$53.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of C$23.92 billion and a PE ratio of 38.38. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$76.69.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$373.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$161,359.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,119,880.47. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$200,164.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,809.18. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.