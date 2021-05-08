Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$53.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of C$23.92 billion and a PE ratio of 38.38. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$76.69.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$373.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.50.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
