WeTrust Price Reaches $0.0148 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $1,161.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00086246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00020222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.00783332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00102573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,137.15 or 0.08901834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

