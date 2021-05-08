Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

WLKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director G Stephen Finley acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

