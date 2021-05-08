Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 387.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

Shares of WELL opened at $74.70 on Friday. Welltower has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

