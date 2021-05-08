Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Welltower by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Welltower by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after purchasing an additional 989,664 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

