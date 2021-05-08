Wells Fargo & Company Raises Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $10.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ET. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.73.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

