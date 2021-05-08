Wells Fargo & Company Increases ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $51.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in ONEOK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

