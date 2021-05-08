Wells Fargo & Company Boosts UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $110.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $259,224.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $486,183.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $216,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at $19,507,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,897 in the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,280,000 after buying an additional 258,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,185,000 after acquiring an additional 147,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

