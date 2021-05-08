Wedbush Weighs in on LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.10. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Shares of LGIH opened at $183.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $183.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, Director Duncan S. Gage bought 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,847.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,142,000 after acquiring an additional 164,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after buying an additional 152,326 shares during the period. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,678,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

