Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 110.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,555 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

DB stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.