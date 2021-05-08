Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,613 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 51.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 157.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 71,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 43,810 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:APTS opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $495.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.