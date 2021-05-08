Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.62.

Shares of BKR opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

