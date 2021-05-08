Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,358.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 577,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after buying an additional 564,222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,726,000 after buying an additional 505,076 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after purchasing an additional 367,660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 226,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,919,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,541,000 after purchasing an additional 124,161 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

