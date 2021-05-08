Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 9,008 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 77.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUC. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,440,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $15.30 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

