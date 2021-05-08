Wedbush Raises The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $70.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,229 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 129,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,599,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.