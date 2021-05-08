Wedbush Raises LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target to $155.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.83.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH traded up $8.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,125. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $63.01 and a twelve month high of $183.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $1,352,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.