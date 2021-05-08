Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 256,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.78, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

