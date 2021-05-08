Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,250,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 123,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

PEY stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $21.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.