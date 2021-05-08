Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $145.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

