Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,427,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,782,000 after buying an additional 60,875 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $140.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

