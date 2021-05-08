Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of MCD opened at $234.84 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

