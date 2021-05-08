Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.02.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,364,264 shares of company stock valued at $328,210,795 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $233.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 370.40, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.79.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.