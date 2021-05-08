Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

D opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,922.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.