Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25.

