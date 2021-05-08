Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total transaction of $11,932,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $319.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.82 and a 200-day moving average of $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

