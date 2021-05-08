Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $109.72 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $159.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.11.

