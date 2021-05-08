We Are One Seven LLC Sells 220 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77.

