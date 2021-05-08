We Are One Seven LLC Sells 165 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686,987 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after buying an additional 109,677 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,883,000 after buying an additional 96,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $21,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $347.88 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $228.30 and a fifty-two week high of $348.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.50 and its 200 day moving average is $314.31.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

