We Are One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 8,847 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 63,692 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 70,141 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

