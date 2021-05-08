We Are One Seven LLC Buys 746 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after buying an additional 427,058 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after buying an additional 280,130 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,072,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.92 and a 52 week high of $144.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

