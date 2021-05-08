Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $603.18 million-$623.98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.35 million.Waters also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.850-10.050 EPS.

NYSE:WAT traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.65. The stock had a trading volume of 353,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,766. Waters has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $315.75. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.47 and its 200-day moving average is $262.84.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.56.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

