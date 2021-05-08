Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.850-10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Waters also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.85-10.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAT. TheStreet raised Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.56.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,766. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.84. Waters has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $315.75. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

